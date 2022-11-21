| logout
Agenda for commissioners 11-21-2022
POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will host a regular business meeting at 9 a.m. Monday in the office of the board of county commissioners.
AGENDA:
- Call to order.
- Minutes of previous meetings
- Purchase orders/payroll.
- Bonds.
- Monthly fee reports.
- Transfer of appropriations.
- Blanket purchase orders.
- New business.
- Current bridge and road projects.
- Contract labor/service agreements.
- Burn ban.
- Conser Road projects.
- Discuss with possible action letter regarding the resignation of Jamie Oliver from the LeFlore County EMS board.
- Consider and possibly approve resolution appointing Kyle Price to the LeFlore County EMS Board.
- Open and possibly award bid regarding purchase of a commercial pumper to benefit the LeFlore County Wister Fire Department.
- Adjourn.