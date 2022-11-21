 Skip to content

Agenda for commissioners 11-21-2022

Courthouse

POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will host a regular business meeting at 9 a.m. Monday in the office of the board of county commissioners.

AGENDA:

 

  1. Call to order.
  2. Minutes of previous meetings
  3. Purchase orders/payroll.
  4. Bonds.
  5. Monthly fee reports.
  6. Transfer of appropriations.
  7. Blanket purchase orders.
  8. New business.
  9. Current bridge and road projects.
  10. Contract labor/service agreements.
  11. Burn ban.
  12. Conser Road projects.
  13. Discuss with possible action letter regarding the resignation of Jamie Oliver from the LeFlore County EMS board.
  14. Consider and possibly approve resolution appointing Kyle Price to the LeFlore County EMS Board.
  15. Open and possibly award bid regarding purchase of a commercial pumper to benefit the LeFlore County Wister Fire Department.
  16. Adjourn.
