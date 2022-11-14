Winter advisory issued

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 3 p.m. this afternoon to midnight for LeFlore County and most of the area.

Wintry precipitation will spread into southeast Oklahoma this afternoon with rain will likely transition into a rain/snow mix or all snow across portions of the advisory area, primarily in higher areas. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches is expected with locally 3 inches possible at the highest elevations.

For the latest road conditions in Oklahoma call (800) 465-4997 or go to www.okroads.org.

