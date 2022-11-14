Poteau School Board agenda 11-14-2022

POTEAU – The Poteau School Board will meet in a regular business meeting 6 p.m. Monday in the Bert Corr Administration Building at 100 Mockingbird Lane in Poteau.

CALL TO ORDER AND ROLL CALL OF MEMBERS.

2. RECOGNITION OF GUESTS.

COMMENTS FROM THE PUBLIC

Item: DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE THE AUDITOR

EXIT PRESENTATION FOR 2021-2022.

Information: School Auditor Michael Kemper will present the Audit Report for the 2021-2022 school year.

Recommendation: The Board vote to approve the Audit Report for the 2021-2022 school year as presented.

ALL OF THE FOLLOWING ITEMS, WHICH CONCERN REPORTS AND ITEMS

OF A ROUTINE NATURE NORMALLY APPROVED AT BOARD MEETINGS, WILL

BE APPROVED BY ONE VOTE UNLESS ANY BOARD MEMBER DESIRES TO

HAVE A SEPARATE VOTE ON ANY OR ALL OF THESE ITEMS. THE CONSENT

AGENDA CONSISTS OF THE DISCUSSION, CONSIDERATION AND APPROVAL

OF THE FOLLOWING ITEMS:

Minutes of the Board Meeting October 10, 2022. Financial Reports. Change Orders.

Item: DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE SAFETY

PROTOCOL FOR THE DISTRICT OUTLINED BY OFFICER JAMES LOWE.

Item: DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE THE

RESIGNATION OF MATT MCBEE AS SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER AND TO

DECLARE THE POSITION OPEN.

Item: DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE THE

ELECTION RESOLUTION FOR THE ELECTION OF SCHOOL BOARD

MEMBERS.

Item: DISCUSSION CONCERNING THE GEOGRAPHICAL BOUNDRIES FOR

CURRENT SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS.

Item: DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE

REDISTRICTING OF THE BOUNDRIES FOR CURRENT SCHOOL BOARD

MEMBERS.

Item: BOARD TO DISCUSS THE FUTURE BOND NEEDS FOR POTEAU PUBLIC

SCHOOLS.

Item: DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE A

CORRECTION TO THE DAYS/HOURS AND PIRATE HEAD SCHOOL CALENDARS IDENTIFYING APRIL 7TH AS THE CORRECT PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT DAY IN PLACE OF APRIL 14TH 2023.

Item: DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE OUT OF

STATE ACTIVITY TRIP(S).

Item: The Poteau High School Wrestling Team is requesting permission to attend

and compete in the Evangel Prep Classic held in Shreveport, LA, December 21-21,

Recommendation: The Board approve the Out of State Activity Trip as presented.

Item: DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE ACTIVITY

FUND RAISER/S FOR THE 2022-2023 SCHOOL YEAR.

Information: By law all Activity Fund Raisers are to be approved by the Board of

Education. Poteau School District Fund Raiser/s for the 2022-2023 school year will

be presented. More information will be provided in the meeting.

Recommendation: The Board vote to approve the Poteau School District Fund

Raiser/s for the 2022-2023 school year.

Item: DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE AN ACTIVITY

FUND TRANSFER.

Information: Board action is required by law to transfer funds between Activity

Fund sub-accounts. Activity Fund Transfers will be presented for Board Approval.

Recommendation: The Board approve the Activity Fund Transfer as presented.

Item: DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE A

LEGISLATIVE LIAISON.

Information: It is recommended by the OSSBA that each school board designate a

board member to become a Legislative Liaison to keep abreast of all new

legislation that impacts schools. The name of any board member that would like to

volunteer to become Poteau’s Board of Education Legislative Liaison will be

submitted to the OSSBA.

Recommendation: If a Board member is interested, the school board will

officially designate that member s Poteau’s Legislative Liaison.

Item: DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE AN

INCREASE FOR DRIVERS EDUCATION INSTRUCTORS FROM $20.00 PER

HOUR TO $25.OO PER HOUR.

Item: DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE REVISIONS

TO THE PAY RATE FOR ACTIVITY TRIP DRIVERS THAT ARE EXEMPT FROM

THE FAIR LABOR STANDARDS ACT.

Item: DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE REVISIONS

TO BOARD POLICY CONCERNING SALARY INCREMENTS.

SUPERINTENDENT REPORT.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Proposed Executive Session to: discuss, employ, re-employ/not employ, or table

consideration on personnel for the 2022-2023 school year set out below so the

board can return to Open Session and vote to employ, re-employ/not employ, or

table employment on personnel listed and accept or not accept resignation/s for

position listed. (25 O.S., Section 307 B (1) B (7) and B (3).

Vote to convene into Executive Session.

Discuss the resignation(s) of employee(s) and any resignations submitted

since the posting of the Agenda.

1.) Tori Easton – SEC Teacher

2.) Rick Snyder – Bus Driver

3.) Ethel Edmonson – Special Ed Para Effective Dec 16, 2022

Discuss the employment of the following:

1.) Margaret Barton – Sped Para – ½ Day UES – ½ Day PPS

2.) Lisa Storer – 7th/8th Grade Math Teacher

3.) Greg Wilson – Bus Driver

4.) Ron Rogers – Primary Custodian

ACKNOWLEDGE THE BOARD HAS RETURNED FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION

TO OPEN SESSION.

Executive Session Compliance Statement by the Board President.

VOTE TO APPROVE THE RESIGNATION(S) OF EMPLOYEE(S) AND ANY

RESIGNATIONS SUBMITTED SINCE THE POSTING OF THE AGENDA.

1,) Tori Easton – SEC Teacher

2.) Rick Snyder – Bus Driver

3.) Ethel Edmonson – Special Ed Para Effective Dec 16, 2022

VOTE TO APPROVE THE EMPLOYMENT OF THE FOLLOWING:

1.) Margaret Barton – Sped Para – ½ Day UES – ½ Day PPS

2.) Lisa Storer – 7th/8th Grade Math Teacher

3.) Greg Wilson – Bus Driver

4.) Ron Rogers – Primary Custodian