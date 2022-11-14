Poteau School Board agenda 11-14-2022
POTEAU – The Poteau School Board will meet in a regular business meeting 6 p.m. Monday in the Bert Corr Administration Building at 100 Mockingbird Lane in Poteau.
- CALL TO ORDER AND ROLL CALL OF MEMBERS.
2. RECOGNITION OF GUESTS.
- COMMENTS FROM THE PUBLIC
- Item: DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE THE AUDITOR
EXIT PRESENTATION FOR 2021-2022.
Information: School Auditor Michael Kemper will present the Audit Report for the 2021-2022 school year.
Recommendation: The Board vote to approve the Audit Report for the 2021-2022 school year as presented.
- ALL OF THE FOLLOWING ITEMS, WHICH CONCERN REPORTS AND ITEMS
OF A ROUTINE NATURE NORMALLY APPROVED AT BOARD MEETINGS, WILL
BE APPROVED BY ONE VOTE UNLESS ANY BOARD MEMBER DESIRES TO
HAVE A SEPARATE VOTE ON ANY OR ALL OF THESE ITEMS. THE CONSENT
AGENDA CONSISTS OF THE DISCUSSION, CONSIDERATION AND APPROVAL
OF THE FOLLOWING ITEMS:
- Minutes of the Board Meeting October 10, 2022.
- Financial Reports.
- Change Orders.
- Item: DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE SAFETY
PROTOCOL FOR THE DISTRICT OUTLINED BY OFFICER JAMES LOWE.
- Item: DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE THE
RESIGNATION OF MATT MCBEE AS SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER AND TO
DECLARE THE POSITION OPEN.
- Item: DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE THE
ELECTION RESOLUTION FOR THE ELECTION OF SCHOOL BOARD
MEMBERS.
- Item: DISCUSSION CONCERNING THE GEOGRAPHICAL BOUNDRIES FOR
CURRENT SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS.
- Item: DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE
REDISTRICTING OF THE BOUNDRIES FOR CURRENT SCHOOL BOARD
MEMBERS.
- Item: BOARD TO DISCUSS THE FUTURE BOND NEEDS FOR POTEAU PUBLIC
SCHOOLS.
- Item: DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE A
CORRECTION TO THE DAYS/HOURS AND PIRATE HEAD SCHOOL CALENDARS IDENTIFYING APRIL 7TH AS THE CORRECT PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT DAY IN PLACE OF APRIL 14TH 2023.
- Item: DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE OUT OF
STATE ACTIVITY TRIP(S).
Item: The Poteau High School Wrestling Team is requesting permission to attend
and compete in the Evangel Prep Classic held in Shreveport, LA, December 21-21,
Recommendation: The Board approve the Out of State Activity Trip as presented.
- Item: DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE ACTIVITY
FUND RAISER/S FOR THE 2022-2023 SCHOOL YEAR.
Information: By law all Activity Fund Raisers are to be approved by the Board of
Education. Poteau School District Fund Raiser/s for the 2022-2023 school year will
be presented. More information will be provided in the meeting.
Recommendation: The Board vote to approve the Poteau School District Fund
Raiser/s for the 2022-2023 school year.
- Item: DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE AN ACTIVITY
FUND TRANSFER.
Information: Board action is required by law to transfer funds between Activity
Fund sub-accounts. Activity Fund Transfers will be presented for Board Approval.
Recommendation: The Board approve the Activity Fund Transfer as presented.
- Item: DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE A
LEGISLATIVE LIAISON.
Information: It is recommended by the OSSBA that each school board designate a
board member to become a Legislative Liaison to keep abreast of all new
legislation that impacts schools. The name of any board member that would like to
volunteer to become Poteau’s Board of Education Legislative Liaison will be
submitted to the OSSBA.
Recommendation: If a Board member is interested, the school board will
officially designate that member s Poteau’s Legislative Liaison.
- Item: DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE AN
INCREASE FOR DRIVERS EDUCATION INSTRUCTORS FROM $20.00 PER
HOUR TO $25.OO PER HOUR.
- Item: DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE REVISIONS
TO THE PAY RATE FOR ACTIVITY TRIP DRIVERS THAT ARE EXEMPT FROM
THE FAIR LABOR STANDARDS ACT.
- Item: DISCUSSION AND VOTE TO APPROVE OR NOT APPROVE REVISIONS
TO BOARD POLICY CONCERNING SALARY INCREMENTS.
- SUPERINTENDENT REPORT.
- EXECUTIVE SESSION
Proposed Executive Session to: discuss, employ, re-employ/not employ, or table
consideration on personnel for the 2022-2023 school year set out below so the
board can return to Open Session and vote to employ, re-employ/not employ, or
table employment on personnel listed and accept or not accept resignation/s for
position listed. (25 O.S., Section 307 B (1) B (7) and B (3).
- Vote to convene into Executive Session.
- Discuss the resignation(s) of employee(s) and any resignations submitted
since the posting of the Agenda.
1.) Tori Easton – SEC Teacher
2.) Rick Snyder – Bus Driver
3.) Ethel Edmonson – Special Ed Para Effective Dec 16, 2022
- Discuss the employment of the following:
1.) Margaret Barton – Sped Para – ½ Day UES – ½ Day PPS
2.) Lisa Storer – 7th/8th Grade Math Teacher
3.) Greg Wilson – Bus Driver
4.) Ron Rogers – Primary Custodian
- ACKNOWLEDGE THE BOARD HAS RETURNED FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION
TO OPEN SESSION.
- Executive Session Compliance Statement by the Board President.
- VOTE TO APPROVE THE RESIGNATION(S) OF EMPLOYEE(S) AND ANY
RESIGNATIONS SUBMITTED SINCE THE POSTING OF THE AGENDA.
1,) Tori Easton – SEC Teacher
2.) Rick Snyder – Bus Driver
3.) Ethel Edmonson – Special Ed Para Effective Dec 16, 2022
- VOTE TO APPROVE THE EMPLOYMENT OF THE FOLLOWING:
1.) Margaret Barton – Sped Para – ½ Day UES – ½ Day PPS
2.) Lisa Storer – 7th/8th Grade Math Teacher
3.) Greg Wilson – Bus Driver
4.) Ron Rogers – Primary Custodian