SHADY POINT – Burial for Elmer Real, 64 of Shady Point is 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Old Bokoshe Cemetery, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau.

He was born Dec. 14, 1957 in Spiro to Minnie Laverne (Reed) Real and Loyd Real and passed away Nov. 12, 2022 in Shady Point.

