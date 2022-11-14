| logout
Howe School Board agenda 11-14-2022
HOWE – The Howe School Board will meet in a regular business meeting 6 p.m. Monday in the Howe Administration Building at the corner of Plum and Railroad Street in Howe.
Here is the agenda:
- Opening flag salute.
- Invocation.
- Call meeting to order and record members present.
- Approve or disapprove agenda items for the regular board meeting Nov. 14, 2022.
- Approve or disapprove agenda items for the special board meeting Oct. 12, 2022.
- Approve or disapprove the following encumbrances: General Fund PO #s 276-325; building fund P.O. #4; payroll 3s 70143-70157.
- Approve or disapprove superintendent’s financial report: a.) general fund; b.) building fund; c.) bond fund; d.) scholarship fund; e.) activity fund.
- Superintendent’s report.
- Facilities; b. grants
- Principal’s report on current status of their programs and scheduled events or activities.
- Approve or disapprove fund raisers and activity fund transactions for the 2022-2023 school year as presented by the Superintendent.
- Approve or disapprove OSSBA policy updates as presented by the superintendent.
- Approve or disapprove the school board meeting schedule for the 2023 calendar year.
- Discussion/action on gym use policy as presented by superintendent.
- Discussion/action on program needs as presented by the superintendent.
- New business.
- Board member comments.
- Vote to adjourn.