 Skip to content

Howe School Board agenda 11-14-2022

| |

HOWE – The Howe School Board will meet in a regular business meeting 6 p.m. Monday in the Howe Administration Building at the corner of Plum and Railroad Street in Howe.

Here is the agenda:

  1. Opening flag salute.
  2. Invocation.
  3. Call meeting to order and record members present.
  4. Approve or disapprove agenda items for the regular board meeting Nov. 14, 2022.
  5. Approve or disapprove agenda items for the special board meeting Oct. 12, 2022.
  6. Approve or disapprove the following encumbrances: General Fund PO #s 276-325; building fund P.O. #4; payroll 3s 70143-70157.
  7. Approve or disapprove superintendent’s financial report: a.) general fund; b.) building fund; c.) bond fund; d.) scholarship fund; e.) activity fund.
  8. Superintendent’s report.
  9. Facilities; b. grants
  10. Principal’s report on current status of their programs and scheduled events or activities.
  11. Approve or disapprove fund raisers and activity fund transactions for the 2022-2023 school year as presented by the Superintendent.
  12. Approve or disapprove OSSBA policy updates as presented by the superintendent.
  13. Approve or disapprove the school board meeting schedule for the 2023 calendar year.
  14. Discussion/action on gym use policy as presented by superintendent.
  15. Discussion/action on program needs as presented by the superintendent.
  16. New business.
  17. Board member comments.
  18. Vote to adjourn.
Posted in Howe, News, Top Stories

Leave a Comment