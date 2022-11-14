| logout
Heavener School Board agenda 11-14-2022
The Heavener School Board will meet in a regular business meeting 6 p.m. Monday in the Glenn Scott Educational Center at 500 West 2nd Street Room 103.
Here is the agenda:
- Opening flag salute.
- Invocation.
- Call meeting to order and record members present.
- Principal reports: Keli Cartwright, Jeremy Dyer, Grant Ralls.
- Superintendent report: Ed Wilson.
- Consent agenda.
- Approve or disapprove board of education meeting dates for 2023.
- Approve or disapprove annual election resolution calling for an election to be submitted to the voters of the district for board member position #3 for a 5-year term.
- Approve or disapprove resignations as received by the Superintendent.
- New business.
- Approve or disapprove motion to adjourn meeting.