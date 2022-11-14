| logout
Agenda for county commissioners 11-14-2022
POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting 9 a.m. Monday in the office of the board of county commissioners.
AGENDA:
- Call to order.
- Minutes of previous meeting.
- Purchase orders/payrolls.
- Bonds
- Monthly fee reports.
- Transfer of appropriations.
- Blanket purchase orders.
- New business.
- Current bridge and road projects.
- Contract labor/service agreements.
- Burn ban.
- Conser Road projects.
- Consider and possibly approve bid notice and resolution advertising to accept sealed bids regarding LeFlore County 6 month highway material.
- Consider and possibly approve bid notice and resolution advertising to accept sealed bids regarding LeFlore County ballot printing for calendar year 2023.
- Review and possibly approve resolution to reappoint Garon McClure for District #1 appointee and Robert (Bob) Egbert for District #2 appointee to the LeFlore County EMS board.
- Open and possibly award bid regarding the purchase of a fire apparatus to benefit LeFlore County Hogeye Fire Department.
- Discuss and possibly approve treasurer’s monthly report of officers for the month of October, 2022.