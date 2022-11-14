 Skip to content

Agenda for county commissioners 11-14-2022

| |
Courthouse

POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting 9 a.m. Monday in the office of the board of county commissioners.

AGENDA:

 

  1. Call to order.
  2. Minutes of previous meeting.
  1. Purchase orders/payrolls.
  2. Bonds
  3. Monthly fee reports.
  4. Transfer of appropriations.
  5. Blanket purchase orders.
  6. New business.
  7. Current bridge and road projects.
  8. Contract labor/service agreements.
  9. Burn ban.
  10. Conser Road projects.
  11. Consider and possibly approve bid notice and resolution advertising to accept sealed bids regarding LeFlore County 6 month highway material.
  12. Consider and possibly approve bid notice and resolution advertising to accept sealed bids regarding LeFlore County ballot printing for calendar year 2023.
  13. Review and possibly approve resolution to reappoint Garon McClure for District #1 appointee and Robert (Bob) Egbert for District #2 appointee to the LeFlore County EMS board.
  14. Open and possibly award bid regarding the purchase of a fire apparatus to benefit LeFlore County Hogeye Fire Department.
  15. Discuss and possibly approve treasurer’s monthly report of officers for the month of October, 2022.
Posted in News, Top Stories

Leave a Comment