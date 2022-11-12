Poteau throws leash on Wardogs

POTEAU – Poteau overcame an early touchdown deficit and used big plays to overcome Miami, 48-14, in an opening-round game in the Oklahoma state football playoffs Friday in cold and wet conditions.

The win sets up a rematch with defending Class 4A state champion Clinton at home next week. The Red Tornadoes survived with a 34-27 overtime win over Bethany. This will make the third time is just over 10 years Poteau and Clinton have met in the playoffs with each team winning once.

The other LeFlore County teams were not so fortunate, even though two of the three other county teams played at home.

Spiro, the only county team with a road game, could not cope with Vian, losing 52-7 to the powerful Wolverines.

In Class A, Commerce eliminated Pocola, 39-24, and in Class B, Arkoma was defeated by Caddo, 48-0.

See the whole story on Saturday’s daily newsletter. Subscribe for only $5 per month ort $50 per year and get the best coverage in LeFlore County.