 Skip to content

Oklahoma prep playoff scores

| |

Class 6A-I

Bixby, bye

Enid 32, Edmond Memorial 27

Jenks 68, Edmond North 14

Mustang, bye

Tulsa Union, bye

Broken Arrow 47, Norman 20

Owasso 41, Westmoore 7

Norman North, bye

Class 6A-II

Stillwater, bye

Bartlesville 36, Lawton 30

Tulsa Washington 47, Putnam North 7

Deer Creek, bye

Choctaw, bye

Sand Springs 31, Putnam City 21

Ponca City 35, Tahlequah 7

Muskogee, bye

Class 5A

Piedmont 60, Midwest City 41

McAlester 27, Collinsville 14

Coweta 53, Claremore 14

McGuinness 46, El Reno 24

Carl Albert 45, Lawton MacArthur 7

Del City 41, Tulsa Bishop Kelley 14

Grove 70, Sapulpa 28

Guthrie 17, Elgin 0

Class 4A

Elk City 28, Newcastle 21

Hilldale 32, Tulsa McLain 0

Cushing 48, Broken Bow 0

Blanchard 14, Weatherford 12

Tuttle 41, Chickasha 7

Wagoner 31, Ada 0

Poteau 48, Miami 14

Clinton 34, Bethany 27, OT

Class 3A

Metro Christian 41, Pauls Valley 14

Cascia Hall 40, Muldrow 6

Lincoln Christian 68, Bristow 19

Kingfisher 28, Lone Grove 27

Heritage Hall 42, Anadarko 14

Stigler 34, Holland Hall 27

Verdigris 28, Berryhill 0

Perkins-Tryon 49, Marlow 0

Class 2A

Millwood 34, Crossings Christian 29

Lindsay 48, Kingston 27

Eufaula 14, Henryetta 12

Seq. Claremore 48, Sperry 15

Frederick 12, Davis 6

Chandler 48, Hennessey 16

Victory Christian 70, Pawhuska 22

Prague 34, Hugo 14

Vian 52, Spiro 7

Kiefer 42, Vinita 26

Jones 21, Newkirk 20

Community Christian 49, Holdenville 14

Beggs 48, Rejoice Christian 28

Idabel 42, Warner 7

Washington 54, Atoka 7

Oklahoma Christian 24, Luther 12

Class A

Fairview 60, Snyder 0

CHA 28, Stratford 6

Stroud 52, Chelsea 14

Commerce 39, Pocola 24

Ringling 36, Cashion 12

Walters 33, Burns Flat-Dill City 0

Colcord 47, Haskell 0

Tonkawa 61, Mounds 6

Hominy 52, Allen 8

Quapaw 28, Central Sallisaw 22

Hooker 48, Apache 16

Wynnewood 26, Minco 20

Gore 63, Fairland 6

Woodland 42, Hartshorne 6

Crescent 46, Dibble 14

Mooreland 64, Mangum 19

Class B 

Laverne 62, Pond Creek-Hunter 16

Covington-Douglas 42, Cyril 22

Keota 42, Webbers Falls 14  

Weleetka 72, Barnsdall 42

Velma-Alma 50, Canton 0

Ringwood 46, Turpin 24

Regent Prep 55, Summit Christian 0

Quinton 54, Welch 6  

Dewar 78, Gans 20  

Pioneer 40, Davenport 6

Oklahoma Bible 54, Balko-Forgan 22

Waurika 42, SW Covenant 24

Wetumka 80, Yale 34

Caddo 46, Arkoma 0

Seiling 70, Wilson 6

Hollis 50, Cherokee 0

Class C

Waynoka 46, Ryan 0

Thackerville 54, Coyle 8

Wesleyan Christian 51, Graham-Dustin 28

Mt. View-Gotebo 34, Buffalo 12

Tipton 54, Medford 6

Maysville 36, Wilson (Henryetta) 30

Maud 60, Oaks 8

Timberlake 62, Geary 6

Posted in Arkoma, Pocola, Poteau, Spiro, Sports, Top Stories

Leave a Comment