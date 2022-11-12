Oklahoma prep playoff scores
Class 6A-I
Bixby, bye
Enid 32, Edmond Memorial 27
Jenks 68, Edmond North 14
Mustang, bye
Tulsa Union, bye
Broken Arrow 47, Norman 20
Owasso 41, Westmoore 7
Norman North, bye
Class 6A-II
Stillwater, bye
Bartlesville 36, Lawton 30
Tulsa Washington 47, Putnam North 7
Deer Creek, bye
Choctaw, bye
Sand Springs 31, Putnam City 21
Ponca City 35, Tahlequah 7
Muskogee, bye
Class 5A
Piedmont 60, Midwest City 41
McAlester 27, Collinsville 14
Coweta 53, Claremore 14
McGuinness 46, El Reno 24
Carl Albert 45, Lawton MacArthur 7
Del City 41, Tulsa Bishop Kelley 14
Grove 70, Sapulpa 28
Guthrie 17, Elgin 0
Class 4A
Elk City 28, Newcastle 21
Hilldale 32, Tulsa McLain 0
Cushing 48, Broken Bow 0
Blanchard 14, Weatherford 12
Tuttle 41, Chickasha 7
Wagoner 31, Ada 0
Poteau 48, Miami 14
Clinton 34, Bethany 27, OT
Class 3A
Metro Christian 41, Pauls Valley 14
Cascia Hall 40, Muldrow 6
Lincoln Christian 68, Bristow 19
Kingfisher 28, Lone Grove 27
Heritage Hall 42, Anadarko 14
Stigler 34, Holland Hall 27
Verdigris 28, Berryhill 0
Perkins-Tryon 49, Marlow 0
Class 2A
Millwood 34, Crossings Christian 29
Lindsay 48, Kingston 27
Eufaula 14, Henryetta 12
Seq. Claremore 48, Sperry 15
Frederick 12, Davis 6
Chandler 48, Hennessey 16
Victory Christian 70, Pawhuska 22
Prague 34, Hugo 14
Vian 52, Spiro 7
Kiefer 42, Vinita 26
Jones 21, Newkirk 20
Community Christian 49, Holdenville 14
Beggs 48, Rejoice Christian 28
Idabel 42, Warner 7
Washington 54, Atoka 7
Oklahoma Christian 24, Luther 12
Class A
Fairview 60, Snyder 0
CHA 28, Stratford 6
Stroud 52, Chelsea 14
Commerce 39, Pocola 24
Ringling 36, Cashion 12
Walters 33, Burns Flat-Dill City 0
Colcord 47, Haskell 0
Tonkawa 61, Mounds 6
Hominy 52, Allen 8
Quapaw 28, Central Sallisaw 22
Hooker 48, Apache 16
Wynnewood 26, Minco 20
Gore 63, Fairland 6
Woodland 42, Hartshorne 6
Crescent 46, Dibble 14
Mooreland 64, Mangum 19
Class B
Laverne 62, Pond Creek-Hunter 16
Covington-Douglas 42, Cyril 22
Keota 42, Webbers Falls 14
Weleetka 72, Barnsdall 42
Velma-Alma 50, Canton 0
Ringwood 46, Turpin 24
Regent Prep 55, Summit Christian 0
Quinton 54, Welch 6
Dewar 78, Gans 20
Pioneer 40, Davenport 6
Oklahoma Bible 54, Balko-Forgan 22
Waurika 42, SW Covenant 24
Wetumka 80, Yale 34
Caddo 46, Arkoma 0
Seiling 70, Wilson 6
Hollis 50, Cherokee 0
Class C
Waynoka 46, Ryan 0
Thackerville 54, Coyle 8
Wesleyan Christian 51, Graham-Dustin 28
Mt. View-Gotebo 34, Buffalo 12
Tipton 54, Medford 6
Maysville 36, Wilson (Henryetta) 30
Maud 60, Oaks 8
Timberlake 62, Geary 6