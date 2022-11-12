Little Ledger 11-12-2022

By CRAIG HALL

Like Martin King Jr. before me, I also have a dream.

While the late reverend’s dream was more important, obviously, I have a dream where the Ledger can supply all the news, sports, weather, obits, events and more going on not only in Heavener, but all throughout LeFlore County.

I would like to see our daily newsletter dominate LeFlore County like no media source has ever done before. I have been pushing this a lot lately and the results have been good. We are obviously not where I would like to be, yet, but if we continue to grow like we did this week, we can put out a publication that blows away all of our competition.

I learned my lesson a few years ago when I increased the size of the Ledger staff before it was time. We saw now growth and had to shrink. This time, I desperately want and need to add a couple of writers, but will not do so until we have enough staff.

How can you help? Hey, good question. You can help by subscribing to our newsletter for only $5 per month or $50 per year. For those of you who have subscribing, you will never know how much I appreciate this.

I am not doing this to increase my income, there are other things in work to do that, but to support a first-class news staff. If something happens in LeFlore County, I want to have it covered. Now, due to a limited staff of me, I can’t do that. But it can and will eventually happen.

I have always told everybody our daily newsletter is like a daily newspaper on steroids. And what I like about it the best, and hope you do also, is you can start at the start of the newsletter and read it straight through. I like our website, heavenerledger.com, but you have to skip around to read the stories. Plus, every story or information we put out goes into our newsletter. I hold some things out of the website, hoping that will prompt people to go to our newsletter and sign up.

For those of you who have subscribed to the newsletter, please share it with anybody you think might be interested and encourage them to subscribe. Our newsletter does not have a single ad on it, it is strictly supported by our readers.

After all, your word of mouth is our best hope of growing. As always, if you have suggestions, questions or problems, please let me know. You can email me craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712.

I typically reserve the Little Ledger column to the newsletter, but I am also posting it on our website for Saturday to try and reach as many people as possible. I did not mention it earlier, but our did you know and blast from the past features are posted exclusively on the newsletter, which is another reason to subscribe.

Just remember, if you are not ready to subscribe yet, try out our newsletter for free for seven days. We are a better buy than other media sources and instead of putting out a publication weekly or three times a week, we do this EVERY day.