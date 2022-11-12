| logout
LeFlore County sports scoreboard 11-11-2022
Football
Poteau 48, Miami 14
Vian 52, Spiro 7
Commerce 39, Pocola 24
Caddo 48, Arkoma 0
Basketball
Girls
Gans at Cameron (no score reported)
McCurtain 58, Wister 40
Boys
Gans at Cameron (no score reported)
Wister 51, McCurtain 36
To report scores or add information on any game, text (918) 649-4712 or email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Get a better reading experience with our daily newsletter. Subscribe for only $5 a month or $50 a year, or try it free for seven days and get the best news coverage of LeFlore County.