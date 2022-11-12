LeFlore County sports scoreboard 11-11-2022

Football

Poteau 48, Miami 14

Vian 52, Spiro 7

Commerce 39, Pocola 24

Caddo 48, Arkoma 0

Basketball

Girls

Gans at Cameron (no score reported)

McCurtain 58, Wister 40

Boys

Gans at Cameron (no score reported)

Wister 51, McCurtain 36

To report scores or add information on any game, text (918) 649-4712 or email craig@heavenerledger.com.

