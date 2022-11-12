LeFlore County calendar 11-12-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712.

Saturday

Veterans Day pancake breakfast

Veterans Day parade downtown Poteau 10 a.m.

Poteau women’s league holiday market

See the calendar for the next week on our daily newsletter for Saturday. Subscribe for only $5 per month or $50 per year and support a local business.