OCPRA recognizes Bormann

At the recent fall workshop sponsored by the Oklahoma College Public Relations Association (OCPRA), Holly Bormann, Director of Marketing and Communications at Carl Albert State College, received the Randy Talley Rising Star Award, which “recognizes rising communications, marketing, and public relations professionals working at Oklahoma higher education institutions.“

The award is named in honor of Randy Talley, who served as a role model for numerous students and developing professionals during his tenure as Director of Media and Community Relations for the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and his more than 20 years as a member of the Board of Directors of OCPRA.

