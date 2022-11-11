KTC, Chamber to host event

POTEAU – On Tuesday, Kiamichi Tech is partnering with the Poteau Chamber of Commerce to host their annual career awareness day for all local eighth grade students. The event, known as 8th Grade Career Connections, will be held at the Kiamichi Tech’s Poteau Campus.

Eighth grade students from all of Kiamichi Tech’s partner schools will be exposed to an assortment of career fields. Close to 700 students are expected to participate. Several local businesses will provide booths showcasing their respective careers. In addition, current Kiamichi Tech students will demonstrate career fields they are currently training for.

