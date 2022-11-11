Correction By Craig Hall | November 11, 2022 | 0 Jon Pickle, left, is still the Poteau Fire Chief. John Ford is a Captain in the Poteau Fire Department. In a photo earlier this week, it was stated Ford was fire chief. We apologize for the error. Posted in Poteau, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Football playoffs open Friday November 11, 2022 | No Comments » Poteau Council honors employees November 9, 2022 | No Comments » Obituary for Delores Manlove November 9, 2022 | 1 Comment » Obituary for Mary Rose November 8, 2022 | No Comments » Poteau police officers receive life saver pins November 8, 2022 | No Comments »