CASC employees receive awards

Carl Albert State College has announced Chelsie Barnes, Rachel Johnson, and Ka Xiong are the recipients of awards from the Oklahoma Association of Community Colleges.

Chelsie Barnes received the Outstanding Faculty Award. She serves CASC as a Health Physical Education Recreation (HPER) Instructor and also as the Sports Medicine Program Director, serving as Head Athletic Trainer for approximately 150 athletes.

