Local fishing report 11-9-2022

The local fishing report for Wednesday:

Wister: November 4. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal, water temperature 66°F and stained. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, and coves. Blue catfish good on cut bait around main lake. Crappie good on jigs and live bait around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by James Williams, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

See the area fishing report on Thursday’s daily newsletter. Subscribe for only $5 per month or $50 a year and get the best news, sports and more for Heavener and LeFlore County.