LeFlore County calendar 11-10-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Thursday

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

Celebration of life for Delores Manlove

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

High school basketball: Bokoshe at McCurtain; Cameron at Kinta; Whitesboro at Smithville.

See the calendar for the next week on Thursday’s daily newsletter.