LeFlore County calendar 11-10-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Thursday
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
Celebration of life for Delores Manlove
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
High school basketball: Bokoshe at McCurtain; Cameron at Kinta; Whitesboro at Smithville.
