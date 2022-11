A spaghetti benefit and pie auction for the Tatum Hinds family is Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Heavener High School cafeteria.

Cost is $5 per plate. The pie auction is at 1 p.m.

The benefit is sponsored by the Heavener Fire Department, First National Bank, Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home, Central National Bank and the First Baptist Church of Heavener.