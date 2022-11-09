Oliver, Republicans rule the ballot box

Oklahoma and LeFlore County continue to be a red state based on the final results of Tuesday’s general election.

Republican Jamie Oliver won big in his first campaign and will be the new county commissioner in District 3 at the first of the year. He jumped ahead in absentee voting and continued to build his lead throughout the evening finishing with 2,748 votes (73.5 percent), compared to Democratic challenger Aaron Queen with 991 votes or 26.5 percent.

Oliver also won easily in the earlier primary and runoff elections. Queen did not have an opponent in each of those elections and advanced directly to the general election.

