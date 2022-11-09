Obituary for Delores Manlove

Delores Ann (Sturgeon) Manlove, 81, of Poteau, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 7, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was born Sept. 15, 1941 in Checotah, the oldest of three children, to the late Fines and Goldie (Welch) Sturgeon.

A Celebration of her Life is 2 p.m. Thursday at Poteau Church of Christ with Steven L. Breedlove officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Delores married the love of her life, Max Manlove, Oct. 30, 1959, and they recently celebrated 63 wonderful years of marriage. She was a 1959 graduate of Poteau High School. Delores retired after working many years in the insurance industry as a Certified Professional Insurance Woman. She loved to sew, bake, and play golf. She was a member of the Poteau Alumni Association, Poteau Women’s League, Choctaw Country Club, and Poteau Church of Christ. Most importantly she loved her family, spending all her time spoiling each of them.

Delores is survived by her husband, Max Manlove, of Poteau; three sons Mark Manlove of Barling, Arkansas, Eric Manlove and wife Lisa of McAlester, and Terry Manlove and wife Susan of Poteau; eight grandchildren Jacob Manlove, Cathleen Manlove, Seth Manlove, Taylor Westerfield, Coston Repass, Margo Repass, Della Repass and Myles Repass; two sisters Judy Branch of Poteau and Brenda Woodrall of Fort Smith, Arkansas; numerous other relatives and a host of friends.

