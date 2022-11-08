Williams named as Howe Trustee

HOWE – The Howe Trustees selected Darren Williams to the Board of Trustees to take the place of former Trustee Kimberly Ritter.

The trustees went into executive session to discuss the employment, promotion, demotion, discipling or resignation of Kim Liles, but no action was taken.

See the whole story on Tuesday’s daily newsletter.

Your subscription to the ad-free Ledger daily newsletter for only $5 per month or $50 per year helps keep a LeFlore County business in operation and provide you with the best local and county news.