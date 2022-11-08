Poteau police officers receive life saver pins

Poteau Police Department Chief Billy Hooper, right, hands out life saver pins during Monday night’s Poteau City Council meeting at Poteau City Hall to, from second to the left, Patrolman John Brooks, Sgt. Brandon McDaniel, Corporal Destini Ramirez and Patrolman Mary Reed for their work on Oct. 8 in saving an individual who had overdosed on fentanyl. Sharing the moment is Poteau Mayor Scotty White. Photo by David Seeley/The Poteau Daily News.

