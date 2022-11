Former Poteau Fire Department Chief Jon Pickel, left, gets a special trophy bestowed to him by the Poteau Fire Department firefighters, being represented by current Fire Chief John Ford. Photo by David Seeley/The Poteau Daily News.

Get a better reading experience with our daily newsletter. Subscribe for only $5 a month or $50 a year, or try it free for seven days and get the best news coverage of LeFlore County.