Obituary for Jimmy Dunigan

Jimmy Gale Dunigan, 80, of Heavener was born June 21, 1942 in Mena, Arkansas to Clarence Richard and Ada Belle (Willis) Dunigan and passed away Nov. 6, 2022 at his residence in Heavener.

Funeral services is 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Hodgen First Baptist Church with Brother Charlie Scott officiating. Burial will follow in the Reichert Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Jimmy was a long-time resident of the area and a retired mechanic. Jimmy loved spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing music (weedwacker).

He is survived by his wife, Judy (Jones) Dunigan; one daughter Twana Thurman and husband Michael; one son Jimmy Dunigan and wife Stacy; two sisters Wanda Sue Robinson and husband Ricky, and Ruthie Churchwell and husband Ray; three grandchildren Teasha Dunigan, Chase Thurman and Landon Thurman; one great-grandchild, Raylynn Adams; and numerous other loved ones and host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers Troy Gene Dunigan and Johnny Ray Dunigan; and two sisters Margie Tollison and Nita Churchwell.

Pallbearers are Danny Woodral, Danny Hill, Stewart Sells, Carol Maxwell, Zack Cranfield and Thomas Slone.

Viewing is from 2 until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. until noon Wednesday. The family will visit with friends Tuesday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

