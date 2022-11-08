LeFlore County commissioner #3 election By Craig Hall | November 8, 2022 | 0 County commission district #3 8 of 14 precincts reporting Jamie Oliver 1,710 Aaron Queen 667 Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Williams named as Howe Trustee November 8, 2022 | No Comments » Commissioners vote to join lawsuit November 7, 2022 | No Comments » Polls to open from 7 to 7 for general election Tuesday November 7, 2022 | No Comments » Gist, Olive honored November 7, 2022 | No Comments » NWS says tornado was a F1 November 7, 2022 | No Comments »