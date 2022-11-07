Polls to open from 7 to 7 for general election Tuesday

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. for the general election.

Local voters will decide the next county commissioner in District #3 and also get to vote on Oklahoma’s next governor and many more positions.

Voters in the southern part of LeFlore County will vote to determine if the next county commission for District #3 is Democrat Aaron Queen or Republican Jamie Oliver.

Also, voters will vote on:

Governor between Libertarian Natalie Bruno, incumbent Republican Kevin Stitt, Democrat Joy Hoffmeister and Independent Ervin Stone Yen.

Candidates for lieutenant governor are Libertarian Chris Powell, incumbent Republican Matt Pinnell and Democrat Melinda L. Alizaeh-Fard.

Attorney general candidates are Libertarian Lynda Steele and Republican Gentner F. Drummong.

For state treasurer Libertarian Gregory J. Sadler; Republican Todd Russ; and Democrat Charles De Coune.

For superintendent of publican education Republican Ryan Walters or Democrat Jena Nelson.

For commissioner of labor, Libertarian Will Daugherty; Republican Leslie Kathryn Osborn or Democrat Jack Henderson.

For corporation commissioner, Republican Kim David, Democrat Margaret Warigia Bowman or Independent Don Underwood.

For United States senator, Libertarian Kenneth D. Blevins; Republican James Lankford; or Democrat Madison Horn.

For United States senator (unexpired term) Libertarian Robert Murphy; Republican Markwayne Mullin; Democrat Kendra Horn; or Independent Ray Woods.

For United States representative for District 02, Republican Josh Brecheen; Democrat Naomi Andrews; or Independent Bulldog Ben Robinson.

Voters also vote for Queen or Oliver and several elections on whether judges should get to keep their positions.