The National Weather Service has stated the tornado that struck Heavener Friday evening was an F1.

At its estimated peak, the NWS said wind speed was between 100 to 110 mph. The tornado started at 6:33 p.m. and ended at 6:41 p.m.

The tornado traveled 6.5 miles with a path width of 900 yards. There were no injuries or fatalities due to the tornado.

