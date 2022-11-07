| logout
LeFlore County calendar 11-7-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
Funeral service for Margaret “Peggy” Talley
High school basketball: Whitesboro at Bokoshe
Poteau City meetings 7 p.m.
