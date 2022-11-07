Gist, Olive honored

A special recognition celebration event took place Monday morning at the Leflore County Court House to show thanks for the work and dedication that outgoing District 3 County Commissioner and Board Chairman Craig Olive, far right. and District 1 County Commissioners Derwin Gist, center right. Sharing the moment are Oklahoma District 3 Rep. Rick West, far left, and District 2 County Commissioner Cody Covey, who presented both Olive and Gist special plaques. Photo by David Seeley/The Poteau Daily News