Commissioners vote to join lawsuit

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – LeFlore County Commissioners voted Monday to join a class action lawsuit against the e-cigarette industry and selected Fulmer Sill and Frantz Law Group to represent the county.

The lawsuit is part of a nationwide push by states and other government entities against the marketing, sales practices and products liability of e-cigarette for alleged harm to the county and its youth.

The board also set 7 p.m. Nov. 29 as the time and date for a town meeting in Fort Coffee to select town officers. Anyone may attend the meeting, but only registered voters who live inside the Fort Coffee town limits will be allowed to vote.

