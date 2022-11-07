| logout
Brackets released for football playoffs
The 2022 Oklahoma state football playoffs are scheduled to start Friday with four LeFlore County teams involved and three of the county teams hosting the first-round playoff game.
Click on the link to see the brackets for that class.
In Class 4A, Poteau hosts Miami, which finished fourth in District 4A-3.
In Class 2A, Spiro visits Vian, the district champion out of District 2A-5.
In Class A, Pocola hosts Commerce.
In Class B, Arkoma hosts Caddo.
Tickets can be purchased online HERE.
