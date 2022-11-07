Bible verse of the day 11-7-2022 By Craig Hall | November 7, 2022 | 0 The Bible verse of the day for Monday: The law of the LORD is perfect, refreshing the soul. The statutes of the LORD are trustworthy, making wise the simple. –Psalms 19:7 Posted in Bible verse, Other Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bible verse of the day 11-6-2022 November 6, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse 11-5-2022 November 5, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse 11-4-2022 November 4, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse 11-3-2022 November 3, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse 11-2-2022 November 2, 2022 | No Comments »