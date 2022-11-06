Obituary for Peggy Talley

POTEAU – Funeral service for Margaret “Peggy” Talley, 80, of Poteau is 2 p.m. Monday at the First United Methodist Church in Poteau with Reverends Greg Tener and Jim Perkin officiating. Burial will follow at the Spiro City Cemetery, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau.

She was born Sept. 27, 1942 in Muskogee to Parks E. and Genelle (Clingenpeel) Harland, and passed away Nov. 4, 2022 in Poteau.

