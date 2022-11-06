Damage mounts from Friday’s tornado

Damage continued to mount from Friday’s tornado that hit the OK Food feed mills and skated the eastern part of town, narrowly avoided the more populated part of the city.

The tornado knocked over a fuel tank, removed the awning covering the fuel section, destroyed a garage door, knocked down trees and limbs, and removed half of the roof from a house across the street (See photo gallery HERE).

It also destroyed a barndominium (half home, half barn, shop or garage) that a couple from Wyoming was building east of Morris Creek Road in Heavener. It is pictured above. Photo courtesy Tim Davis.

Heavener Fire Chief Tim Davis said it was definitely a tornado and not just high winds because the tops of the trees are twisted and not torn off in any certain direction.

