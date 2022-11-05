Wolf Pups to play for championship

The Heavener Wolf Pups’ fourth grade football team will play for the league championship against Alma at 5 p.m. in Booneville.

The Wolf Pups are undefeated on the season. Heavener advanced to the championship game with a 14-0 win over Waldron last Saturday at Harvey Stadium.

Get a better reading experience with our daily newsletter. Subscribe for only $5 a month or $50 a year, or try it free for seven days and get the best news coverage of LeFlore County.