Strong storm rocks area

This time, the weather experts got it right.

For days, there were warnings about strong storms moving into Oklahoma Friday evening. It changed dates for football games and probably sent some people to the store, worried about getting the essentials.

Several tornado warnings were issued. Reportedly, one tornado traveled from south of Whitesboro, made a beeline toward Heavener before veering off to the east and away from heavier inhabited areas.

