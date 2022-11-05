Pictures from tornado damage in Heavener

Click on image to see a larger picture.

These are pictures of the damage that was caused when a tornado hit the OK Foods feed mill during Friday night’s storm.

The tornado knocked over a fuel tank, removed the awning covering the fuel section, destroyed a garage door, knocked down trees and limbs, and removed half of the roof from a house across the street.

Heavener Fire Chief Tim Davis said it was definitely a tornado and not just high winds because the tops of the trees are twisted and not torn off in any certain direction.

