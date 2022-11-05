LeFlore County calendar 11-5-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Saturday

Memorial service for James Jackson

High school football: Welch at Arkoma.

Heavener Wolf Pups vs. Alma for league championship game at Booneville 6 p.m.

See the calendar for the next week on Saturday’s daily newsletter.