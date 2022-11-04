Oklahoma prep football scores 11-3-2022
Class 6A
Bartlesville 28, Tahlequah 16
Broken Arrow 63, Moore 48
Choctaw 42, Ponca City 13
Deer Creek 69, Putnam North 0
Edmond Santa Fe 21, Yukon 0
Jenks 38, Bixby 35
Lawton 58, Capitol Hill 0
Mustang 61, Edmond Memorial 35
Norman North 52, Enid 32
Owasso 24, Norman 14
Putnam City 38, Northwest 6
Sand Springs 83, U.S. Grant 0
Stillwater 38, Muskogee 21
Tulsa Union 62, Edmond North 6
Tulsa Washington 40, Putnam West 6
Westmoore 28, Southmoore 0
Class 5A
Carl Albert 38, Piedmont 21
Collinsville 28, Claremore 21
Coweta 66, Tulsa Memorial 8
Del City 45, Durant 7
Duncan 35, Ardmore 21
El Reno 28, Altus 7
Grove 41, Tulsa Kelley 20
Guthrie 43, Shawnee 0
Lawton MacArthur 59, Noble 54
McAlester 44, Glenpool 6
Pryor 69, Tulsa Hale 22
Class 4A
Bethany 32, Newcastle 31, 2OT
Blanchard 48, Tecumseh 18
Catoosa 41, Cleveland 8
Chickasha 34, Cache 28
Cushing 75, Skiatook 0
Elk City 33, John Marshall 22
Harrah 34, Bridge Creek 14
Hilldale 64, Fort Gibson 21
Madill 26, Sallisaw 24
Poteau 49, Stilwell 0
Tulsa McLain 25, Oologah 13
Tuttle 48, Classen 6
Wagoner 42, Miami 7
Class 3A
Berryhill 41, Seminole 8
Bristow 45, Tulsa Central 21
Cascia Hall 44, Dewey 2
Dickson 42, Douglass 20
Heritage Hall 31, Marlow 7
Kingfisher 27, Anadarko 22
Lincoln Christian 56, Locust Grove 0
Lone Grove 31, Pauls Valley 7
McLoud 31, Mount St. Mary 7
Metro Christian 41, North Rock Creek 12
Perkins-Tryon 56, Mannford 6
Stigler 63, Checotah 34
Sulphur 29, Plainview 27
Verdigris 67, Inola 14
Class 2A
Adair 44, Nowata 14
Antlers 50, Heavener 48
Chandler 20, Luther 0
Community Christian 29, Frederick 13
Crossings Christian 51, Kellyville 7
Davis 48, Tishomingo 12
Henryetta 54, Keys (Park Hill) 21
Holdenville 44, Lexington 8
Jones 49, Bethel 7
Kansas 63, Westville 38
Kingston 55, Marietta 0
Lindsay 47, Crooked Oak 0
Meeker 48, Star Spencer 0
Millwood 58, Blackwell 0
Morris 25, Okmulgee 20
Oklahoma Christian 57, Chisholm 13
Perry 13, Alva 12
Prague 62, Okemah 6
Purcell 35, Comanche 0
Rejoice Christian 77, Pawhuska 30
Seq. Claremore 42, Caney Valley 6
Sperry 35, Beggs 18
Spiro 36, Wilburton 6
Vian 53, Seq. Tahlequah 33
Victory Christian 34, Kiefer 22
Vinita 46, Salina 14
Warner 32, Roland 14
Washington 47, Little Axe 0
Class A
Burns Flat-Dill City 58, Sayre 16
Central Sallisaw 40, Canadian 12
Chelsea 34, Oklahoma Union 0
Colcord 61, Afton 0
Commerce 67, Wyandotte 7
Crescent 28, Cashion 21
Dibble 40, Rush Springs 0
Elmore City 28, Healdton 20
Fairland 24, Ketchum 18
Hartshorne 34, Liberty 20
Haskell 21, Panama 20
Hominy 41, Chouteau 12
Minco 34, Casady 28
Quapaw 46, Hulbert 7
Ringling 39, Stratford 10
Stroud 60, Savanna 6
Wynnewood 35, Wayne 6
Class B
Barnsdall 84, Yale 46
Cave Springs 42, Foyil 14
Davenport 30, Depew 12
Dewar 62, Caddo 14
Garber 58, Kremlin-Hillsdale 8
Porum 70, Midway 30
Quinton 46, Webbers Falls 0
Regent Prep 55, Pioneer 48
Seiling 54, SW Covenant 8
Summit Christian 15, Strother 0, forfeit
Waukomis 26, Canton 22
Waurika 36, Cyril 8
Wetumka 42, Weleetka 34
Class C
Bluejacket 46, South Coffeyville 0
Buffalo 60, DC-Lamont 12
Copan at Oaks
Maud 60, Bowlegs 0
Maysville 54, Paoli 8
Mt. View-Gotebo 54, Grandfield 8
Ryan 54, Bray-Doyle 6
Sasakwa 15, Fox 0, forfeit
Thackerville 68, Graham-Dustin 38
Wesleyan Christian 72, Coyle 22
Wilson (Henryetta) 54, Watts 22
