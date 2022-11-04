Oklahoma prep football scores 11-3-2022

Class 6A

Bartlesville 28, Tahlequah 16

Broken Arrow 63, Moore 48

Choctaw 42, Ponca City 13

Deer Creek 69, Putnam North 0

Edmond Santa Fe 21, Yukon 0

Jenks 38, Bixby 35

Lawton 58, Capitol Hill 0

Mustang 61, Edmond Memorial 35

Norman North 52, Enid 32

Owasso 24, Norman 14

Putnam City 38, Northwest 6

Sand Springs 83, U.S. Grant 0

Stillwater 38, Muskogee 21

Tulsa Union 62, Edmond North 6

Tulsa Washington 40, Putnam West 6

Westmoore 28, Southmoore 0

Class 5A

Carl Albert 38, Piedmont 21

Collinsville 28, Claremore 21

Coweta 66, Tulsa Memorial 8

Del City 45, Durant 7

Duncan 35, Ardmore 21

El Reno 28, Altus 7

Grove 41, Tulsa Kelley 20

Guthrie 43, Shawnee 0

Lawton MacArthur 59, Noble 54

McAlester 44, Glenpool 6

Pryor 69, Tulsa Hale 22

Class 4A

Bethany 32, Newcastle 31, 2OT

Blanchard 48, Tecumseh 18

Catoosa 41, Cleveland 8

Chickasha 34, Cache 28

Cushing 75, Skiatook 0

Elk City 33, John Marshall 22

Harrah 34, Bridge Creek 14

Hilldale 64, Fort Gibson 21

Madill 26, Sallisaw 24

Poteau 49, Stilwell 0

Tulsa McLain 25, Oologah 13

Tuttle 48, Classen 6

Wagoner 42, Miami 7

Class 3A

Berryhill 41, Seminole 8

Bristow 45, Tulsa Central 21

Cascia Hall 44, Dewey 2

Dickson 42, Douglass 20

Heritage Hall 31, Marlow 7

Kingfisher 27, Anadarko 22

Lincoln Christian 56, Locust Grove 0

Lone Grove 31, Pauls Valley 7

McLoud 31, Mount St. Mary 7

Metro Christian 41, North Rock Creek 12

Perkins-Tryon 56, Mannford 6

Stigler 63, Checotah 34

Sulphur 29, Plainview 27

Verdigris 67, Inola 14

Class 2A

Adair 44, Nowata 14

Antlers 50, Heavener 48

Chandler 20, Luther 0

Community Christian 29, Frederick 13

Crossings Christian 51, Kellyville 7

Davis 48, Tishomingo 12

Henryetta 54, Keys (Park Hill) 21

Holdenville 44, Lexington 8

Jones 49, Bethel 7

Kansas 63, Westville 38

Kingston 55, Marietta 0

Lindsay 47, Crooked Oak 0

Meeker 48, Star Spencer 0

Millwood 58, Blackwell 0

Morris 25, Okmulgee 20

Oklahoma Christian 57, Chisholm 13

Perry 13, Alva 12

Prague 62, Okemah 6

Purcell 35, Comanche 0

Rejoice Christian 77, Pawhuska 30

Seq. Claremore 42, Caney Valley 6

Sperry 35, Beggs 18

Spiro 36, Wilburton 6

Vian 53, Seq. Tahlequah 33

Victory Christian 34, Kiefer 22

Vinita 46, Salina 14

Warner 32, Roland 14

Washington 47, Little Axe 0

Class A

Burns Flat-Dill City 58, Sayre 16

Central Sallisaw 40, Canadian 12

Chelsea 34, Oklahoma Union 0

Colcord 61, Afton 0

Commerce 67, Wyandotte 7

Crescent 28, Cashion 21

Dibble 40, Rush Springs 0

Elmore City 28, Healdton 20

Fairland 24, Ketchum 18

Hartshorne 34, Liberty 20

Haskell 21, Panama 20

Hominy 41, Chouteau 12

Minco 34, Casady 28

Quapaw 46, Hulbert 7

Ringling 39, Stratford 10

Stroud 60, Savanna 6

Wynnewood 35, Wayne 6

Class B

Barnsdall 84, Yale 46

Cave Springs 42, Foyil 14

Davenport 30, Depew 12

Dewar 62, Caddo 14

Garber 58, Kremlin-Hillsdale 8

Porum 70, Midway 30

Quinton 46, Webbers Falls 0

Regent Prep 55, Pioneer 48

Seiling 54, SW Covenant 8

Summit Christian 15, Strother 0, forfeit

Waukomis 26, Canton 22

Waurika 36, Cyril 8

Wetumka 42, Weleetka 34

Class C

Bluejacket 46, South Coffeyville 0

Buffalo 60, DC-Lamont 12

Copan at Oaks

Maud 60, Bowlegs 0

Maysville 54, Paoli 8

Mt. View-Gotebo 54, Grandfield 8

Ryan 54, Bray-Doyle 6

Sasakwa 15, Fox 0, forfeit

Thackerville 68, Graham-Dustin 38

Wesleyan Christian 72, Coyle 22

Wilson (Henryetta) 54, Watts 22

