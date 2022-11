Severe storms are expected Friday afternoon into the evening hours with a mixture of damaging winds, large hail and possible tornado.

There is a 100 percent chance of rain. Winds from the south are expected to be between 10 and 20 mph.

The high will be 74 and low of 51.

Sunrise is 7:42 a.m. Sunset is 6:21 p.m.

