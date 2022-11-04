Bible verse 11-4-2022 By Craig Hall | November 4, 2022 | 0 The Bible verse of the day for Friday: For he has rescued us from the dominion of darkness and brought us into the kingdom of the son he loves. –Colossians 1:15 Posted in Bible verse, Other Stories, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bible verse 11-3-2022 November 3, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse 11-2-2022 November 2, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse 11-1-2022 November 1, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse 10-30-2022 October 30, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse for 10-29-2022 October 29, 2022 | No Comments »