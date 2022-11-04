Antlers wins thriller at Heavener

By CRAIG HALL

Heavener has been playing football games at Harvey Stadium for some 100 years.

During that century, there have been close games, blowouts, big wins and difficult losses. In all those years and hundreds of games, it is doubtful a wilder game has ever been played than the Antlers at Heavener game Thursday night.

In a battle of 2-7 teams with no hope of reaching the playoffs, the only thing this game would decide would be the winner would finish sixth and the losing team seventh in the district.

Antlers made a paid of big defensive plays down the stretch to preserve a 50-48 win over the Wolves.

In other scores for county teams, Poteau slammed Stilwell, 39-0; Spiro officially clinched a playoff spot with a 36-6 win at Wilburton; and Haskell edged Panama, 21-20, to knock the Razorbacks out of the playoffs.

Pocola finished its season last week, finishing second in the district. The Indians will have a home game in the playoffs next week, most likely against Commerce.

Arkoma is hosting Welch Friday in a game moved up to 6 p.m. to decide which team finishes second and gets a home playoff game next or third and must travel.

