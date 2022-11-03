PVIA to continue fluoridation

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – After hearing from two local experts, Poteau Valley Improvement Authority board members voted to continue fluoridating water at current levels.

PVIA members had discussed the possibility of eliminating or cutting down on fluoride last month, held off because the Health Department asked to present information before any changes.

Poteau dentist Kendra Yandell speaks about the importance of using fluoride in water to the Poteau Valley Improvement Authority Board during its November board meeting Tuesday night at Poteau City Hall. Photo by David Seeley

Dr. Kendra Yandell of Hammond Family Dental and Juli Montgomery of the LeFlore County Health Department encouraged PVIA to keep fluoridating the water supply at the monthly board meeting Monday night.

