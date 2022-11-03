Obituary for James Jackson

Memorial service for James Jackson is 2 p.m. Saturday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau, with Jim Cook officiating. Service under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau.

After a courageous 11-year battle with cancer, retired master sergeant James Jackson passed away Oct. 5, 2022.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Surviving family members are children Brian Jackson of Midwest City and daughter Kathy Cochrane of Norman; grandchildren James Jackson, Matthew Jackson, Hannah Cochrane and Ethan Cochrane; two brothers John Jackson and Billy Jackson; very dearest friend Missy Cobb; and his best furry friend Abe.

He was preceded in death by parents Billy Ray Jackson and Mildred Lucille Cagle; and sister, Gwenda Nichols, of Tulsa.