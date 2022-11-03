Local fishing report 11-2-2022

This week’s local fishing report:

Wister: October 28. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 63°F and murky. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, creek channels, and river channel. Blue catfish good on cut bait around main lake. Crappie good on hair jigs and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, and river channel. Report submitted by James Williams, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

