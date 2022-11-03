LeFlore County weather 11-3-2022

Partly cloudy skies and warm again Thursday for LeFlore County.

The high will be 78 degrees with a low of 65 degrees.

Sunrise is 7:41 a.m. Sunset is 6:22 p.m.

Wednesday’s high was 74 with a low of 53.

Average temperatures for Nov. 3 are a high of 70 and low of 42. Records for the date were a high of 83 in 1987 and a record low of 19 in 1995.

One year ago, the high was 47 with a low of 37.

