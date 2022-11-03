LeFlore County calendar 11-3-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Thursday
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
Funeral service for Homer Marrow
Funeral service for Patricia Duncan-Lynch
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
Heavener City Council meets 6 p.m.
High school basketball: Bokoshe at Hanna; Clayton at Whitesboro; Wister at Battiest
High school football: Antlers at Heavener; Stilwell at Poteau; Spiro at Wilburton; Haskell at Panama
Friday
High school football: Welch at Arkoma.
High school basketball: Bokoshe at Hanna; Clayton at Whitesboro; Wister at Battiest
Saturday
Memorial service for James Jackson
Heavener Wolf Pups vs. Alma for league championship game at Booneville 6 p.m.
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
High school basketball: Whitesboro at Bokoshe
Poteau City meetings 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC
High school basketball: LeFlore at Buffalo Valley; Eagletown at Whitesboro
Wednesday
Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC
