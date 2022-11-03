| logout
Heavener Council agenda 11-3-2022
The Heavener City Council will meet in a regular business meeting 6 p.m. Thursday in Heavener’s City Hall at 103 East Avenue B.
CALL TO ORDER – Chairman
ROLL CALL – Clerk
INVOCATION – Chairman
AGENDA
- Approval of minutes from previous meeting.
- Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.
- Consider, discuss, and take action to appoint Thomas Cunningham as the city attorney.
- Consider, discuss, and take action on the old police department building at 105 East Ave. C :
- Rebuild and keep
- Rebuild and lease
- Tear it down
- Declare it surplus and sell as is
- New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).
- Department. heads’ reports
- Treasurer’s report
- City manager’s report
- Trusteed’/chairman’s report
- Adjourn