Heavener Council agenda 11-3-2022

Heavener city Hall

The Heavener City Council will meet in a regular business meeting 6 p.m. Thursday in Heavener’s City Hall at 103 East Avenue B.

CALL TO ORDER – Chairman

ROLL CALL – Clerk

INVOCATION – Chairman

 

AGENDA

 

 

  1. Approval of minutes from previous meeting.
  1. Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.
  1. Consider, discuss, and take action to appoint Thomas Cunningham as the city attorney.
  1. Consider, discuss, and take action on the old police department building at 105 East Ave. C :
  1. Rebuild and keep
  2. Rebuild and lease
  3. Tear it down
  4. Declare it surplus and sell as is
  1. New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).
  1. Department. heads’ reports
  1. Treasurer’s report
  1. City manager’s report
  1. Trusteed’/chairman’s report
  1. Adjourn
