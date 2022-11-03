Early voting for general election starts

Early voting for the General Election began Wednesday in all 77 counties across the state. Early voting locations will be open Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Voters will be voting on federal, state, and county officers. Some counties also have local elections on the ballot.

Voters are reminded that early voting locations are different than polling places. All counties have at least one designated early voting location. You must vote in the county where you are registered to vote. A list of early voting locations, dates, and times is available on the State Election Board website, along with the election list. Sample ballots are available in the OK Voter Portal.

Voters should be prepared to show a valid proof of identity when checking in with election workers at their voting location. Voters with questions should contact their County Election Board or the State Election Board for more information.

